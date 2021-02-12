Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the January 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $373,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $880,000.

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $69.68. 4,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48.

