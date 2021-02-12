Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IPU opened at GBX 516 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285.17 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.28).

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

