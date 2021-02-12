Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $334.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $335.46.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.