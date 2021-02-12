Investors Buy Large Volume of Portman Ridge Finance Call Options (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.