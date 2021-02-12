IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 117.8% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $276.17 million and approximately $237.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 117.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.01103650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.19 or 0.05789724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019611 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

