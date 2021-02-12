Iowa State Bank Acquires 2,180 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 63,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,321. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.