Iowa State Bank Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.94. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.