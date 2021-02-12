Iowa State Bank Buys 189 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $228,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,657,635. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

