Iowa State Bank Has $13.87 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 4.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. CX Institutional lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 113.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

UPS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,849. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

