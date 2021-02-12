Iowa State Bank Has $303,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

TGT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.94. 22,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.73. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.