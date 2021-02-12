Iowa State Bank Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 288,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

