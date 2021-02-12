Iowa State Bank Sells 212 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises about 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,524. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

