iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Trading 0.7% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $62.59. Approximately 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

