IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.26.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 210.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

