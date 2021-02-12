IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $199.60 and last traded at $195.82, with a volume of 8755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.82.

The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

