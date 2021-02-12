Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of IRDM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,435. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

