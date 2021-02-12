iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635 billion to $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.

iRobot stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. 34,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,766. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

