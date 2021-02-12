iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ISHG stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

