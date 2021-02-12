iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.80 and a twelve month high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

