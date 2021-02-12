iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 9,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

