iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $253.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $253.78.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

