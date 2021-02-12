iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,421,000 after buying an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

