iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.04 and last traded at $75.98. Approximately 4,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

