iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 240,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.