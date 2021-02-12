iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.93

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 99464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 509,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 233,834 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,721,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,599,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

