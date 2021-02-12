iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,050.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 78,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $144.26. 36,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.