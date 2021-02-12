iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.31

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $111.31, with a volume of 7779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

