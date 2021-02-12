iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.56

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 32547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 515,854 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15,118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 284,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 282,405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 210,294 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 760,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.