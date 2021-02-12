iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$55.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,034. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

