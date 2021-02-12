iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 295.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334,744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $114,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. 81,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,343. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

