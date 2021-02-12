iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

IJJ stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

