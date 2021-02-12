iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

