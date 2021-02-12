ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,181. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

