IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.68.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

