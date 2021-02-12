Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

