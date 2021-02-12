Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

