Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGR opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

