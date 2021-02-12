Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

