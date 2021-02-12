Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

