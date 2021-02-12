Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $558,000 Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

