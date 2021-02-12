Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 164,946 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,353 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 630,681 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

