Jardine Matheson (LON:JARB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.07

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JARB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.08. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £199.00 million and a PE ratio of -102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.78.

About Jardine Matheson (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

