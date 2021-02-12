Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $3.60 million and $1.26 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00285382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00078016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090994 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.23 or 1.03351431 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

