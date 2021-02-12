Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.58 ($50.09).

Shares of FP stock opened at €34.64 ($40.75) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.09.

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

