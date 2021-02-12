Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

USNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of USNA opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.