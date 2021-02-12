Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asahi Kasei in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AHKSY stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.96.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

