Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.60 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 273,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.