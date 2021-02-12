Jim Frankola Sells 42,476 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jim Frankola sold 1,200 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $18,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

