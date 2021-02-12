John D. Morberg Buys 2,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg acquired 2,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $24,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LNDC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $352.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.