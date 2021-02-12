Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

